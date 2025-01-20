Slow start proves costly for Kyren Wilson as he misses out on Masters title

Kyren Wilson missed out on claiming the Masters title, losing in Sunday's final to Shaun Murphy

Kettering's Kyren Wilson admitted his sluggish start cost him the chance to win the Johnstone's Paint Masters at Alexandra Palace on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson took on Shaun Murphy, who also has county links as he was brought up in Irthlingborough and learned his trade at the Rushden Snooker Centre, and was always on the back foot after losing the first session of the final 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, started the evening session well and pulled it back 7-4, but Murphy once again opened up a four-frame gap at 8-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was when Wilson found his form, scoring breaks of 78 and 65 as he closed to within just one frame at 8-7.

Kyren Wilson in action against Shaun Murphy on Sunday

Early in frame 16, Wilson then went for a tough-looking long red and missed the target.

The miss scattered the reds and left Murphy the table to make 55 which proved enough to leave him with one hand on the trophy, leading 9-7 with three to play.

Murphy then sealed the result in style with a break of 100 to wrap up a ninth win over Wilson in 12 meetings and win his first title since the 2023 Championship League.

"I gave Shaun too much of a head start," declared Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Perhaps there was a bit of fatigue after a late finish on Saturday night (Wilson beat Judd Trump in the semi-final).

"Shaun used his experience, and I'm proud that I managed to dig in deep.

"I still fancied it at 6-2 and 8-4. If the long red had gone in at 8-7 the balls were mine to clear up. I'm not a player who is going to play dolly shots, I went all-out and got aggressive. "

The defeat was Wilson's second in a Masters final, having also lost to Mark Allen in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After first round exits in 2023 and 2024, Wilson enjoyed a strong tournament overall though, beating world number one Trump in the last four, and also seeing off 2023 world champion Luca Brecel in the quarters, and he is pleased with how he is playing.

"My game is in fantastic shape," said Wilson. "Being World Champion has inspired me and I'd like to think there are many more trophies to come.

"I'll be in Berlin next trying to win that one."

In Berlin, Wilson will take on Kai Wai Cheung in the first round of the German Masters on Monday, January 27.