Skipper Procter says back-to-back Championship wins are 'special' for Northants

Skipper Luke Procter scored a seventh half-century of the season to see Northants to a nine-wicket win over Leicestershire

Skipper Luke Procter declared the County Championship Division Two win over Leicestershire on Thursday as being a 'hugely satisfying' one for Northants.

The County were nine-wicket winners over the Foxes, with Procter hitting 68 not out – a seventh half-century of the summer – and George Bartlett an unbeaten 54 to see their side home at 137 for one after Scott Currie had led a fightback from the visitors.

Currie hit 120 and Sam Wood 57 not out as the visitors dug in to at least set Northants a target on day three, helping their side to 316 all out in the face on the leg-spin mastery of Yuzvendra Chahal who claimed five for 134.

But they couldn't deny Northants a second red ball win in the space of eight days having gone a year without one, with the win over Foxes following on from the victory over Derbyshire last week.

It was the first time for five years that Northants had managed back-to-back first-class victories, and captain Procter was a happy man.

“It’s hugely satisfying, and I’m very happy with it," he said.

"It was quite a frustrating season, but I feel could have won a few games early on.

"Obviously, we didn't, but to win these two games feel very special for the team."

The day began with Leicestershire on 69 for four, trailing by 111 runs, but they dug in to at least make Northants work for their victory.

“I thought I'd turn up today and we'd be done by lunch, but they put up a good fight," admitted Procter.

"Scott Currie played very well, to be honest, and the pitch seemed to flatten out a little bit.

"Yuzi (Chahal) bowled really well, and I feel everyone bowled really well, just, like I say, the pitch flattened out and it got a little tough.

"So, we're here now, we've got the win, that’s all that matters.”

Leicestershire head coach Alfonso Thomas said: “There was a lot of fight shown today, which is a shame, really, because of what could have been.

"I thought the guys showed fantastic character today, so that's a positive.

"Scott getting his career best and getting his first first-class hundred. So, there's a couple of positives to be taken out of it, but all in all, we've been found wanting in this game.

“I thought it was a good pitch. I think if you were prepared as a seamer to come and sit in and do the hard yards, you could kind of control the game from there.

"Then with the spinners, you’ve got to find the right pace, there was a bit of purchase for you there. But at the same time, to allow that to happen, you obviously need runs on the board.

"And we all know, if you don't get first innings runs, unless you bowl the opposition out cheaply in their first innings, you’re always going to play catch up, which is exactly what we did.

"But I have to say the Northants lads, they applied the pressure brilliantly. They were lot more disciplined than us with both bat and ball.”

Northants have now moved up to fourth in the division two table ahead of their final match of the season next week against Yorkshire at Headingley.

That will be a big game for the home side, who will be looking for the points they need to secure promotion back to division one.