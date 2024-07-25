Skipper McManus taking the positives despite Steelbacks' opening One Day Cup defeat

Steelbacks skipper Lewis McManus was left frustrated by his side's loss to Derbyshire

Skipper Lewis McManus insists there are 'a lot of positives' to take despite the Steelbacks slumping to a two-wicket defeat to Derbyshire in their opening Metro Bank One Day Cup Group A clash at the County Ground on Wednesday.

Zak Chappell was the hero for the visitors, hitting a brilliant 94 not out from 87 balls to rescue his side from a precarious 79 for seven and see them past Northants' below-par 235 all out.

Chappell and skipper Ross Whiteley (65 from 99) compiled a club record 131-run eighth-wicket partnership to stun the Steelbacks, who looked to be in the box seat after Derbyshire collapsed from 26 without loss, losing seven wickets for just 51 runs.

Teenage fast bowler Raphy Weatherall claimed four for 50 on his 50-over debut, while Ben Sanderson took two for 32, but it wasn't enough as the Steelbacks got their ODC campaign off to a losing start.

Earlier, Emilio Gay (59) and George Bartlett (50) both hit half-centuries, but the Steelbacks were bowled out with three overs still available to them, losing their last five wickets for just 22 runs in a disappointing batting display.

But McManus insisted: “There were a lot of positives in that. I think we actually built quite a good platform on what was a tricky pitch to bat on.

"The frustration will come in that we probably never kicked on individually or as a team to a total which we thought we could have achieved on that.

“With the ball, the lads at the top were brilliant to get them 79 for seven and then I think we probably just went away from that a little bit, went away from that plan.

"That made it easier for them to rotate and they had one partnership which won them the game, so we are really disappointed not to win from where we were.

“At the halfway stage, we felt like we were a long way under par, so obviously it hurts a lot to lose from where we were, having them 79 for seven.

"But I think to get into that position to win that game, we would have bitten your hand off.

"However, nine times out of ten in that situation, 79 for seven, we should be getting over the line which is really disappointing and hopefully we can put that right.”

McManus was also asked for his reasoning behind handing the ball to part-time spinner George Bartlett at a crucial stage of the game with Derbyshire closing in on victory.

The former Somerset man conceded 15 runs in his two overs, despite the fact Weatherall, White, Saif Zaib and Rob Keogh all didn't bowl their allocation.

“We just needed a few more overs from spin from that end really and George has worked hard on his bowling, " said McManus.

"He’s bowled a lot in the nets, and we just needed a person to break that partnership really. So, it felt like a bit of a gut decision.

"Unfortunately, it didn’t pay off and we had to juggle Jack and Sando to try and get us that eighth wicket towards the end.

"But yeah, big learnings for all of us moving forward and still a long way to go in this competition."

Northants are quickly back in action when they travel to Southampton to take on Hampshire on Friday (start 11am).

They then travel to Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett to play Middlesex on Monday.

The Steelbacks then have another away game at Durham next Friday (August 2) before thet return to the County Ground on Sunday, August 4, to take on Worcestershire.