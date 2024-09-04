Skipper David Willey 'excited' to see Steelbacks step up in the face of 'adversity'

Northants skipper David Willey

Skipper David Willey says he is 'excited' to see what his team can produce in the face of 'adversity' as Northants Steelbacks prepare for their Vitality Blast quarter-final with Somerset at the County Ground on Thursday (6.30pm).

Preparations for the big game have been far from smooth for Willey and head coach John Sadler with injuries to key players Ravi Bopara and Raphy Weatherall, a serious doubt over Ricardo Vasconcelos, and the fact star overseas batter Matthew Breetzke is not available.

Zimbabawe's Sikandar Raza is another ruled out, but on the plus side Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar has arrived in the country, and will play on Thursday.

The list of absentees does mean it is going to be a changed Steelbacks side from the one that won the last two North Group matches to secure a home quarter-final six weeks ago, but Willey isn't concerned by that at all.

"It is exciting for the club as a whole, and to have a home quarter-final is massive," said the former England man.

"We are facing a bit of adversity with some injuries and overseas players not available, but I think that makes it even more exciting for us.

"There are a lot of guys that have probably been disappointed not to have an opportunity, and this is a great time for them to step up and put their name in lights in a really important game."

And he added: "We have gone from being at Plan A, where I don't think we used too many bodies in the competition, but I think we are not on about Plan F!

"But I do think that is really exciting. We will try and keep our formula similar and just give guys the opportunity to go out there and play with complete freedom and it should be a great spectacle for the fans."

Somerset will arrive at the County Ground as the reigning Blast champions, and their squad includes a host of stars names white ball cricket including England internationals Tom Banton, Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory, plus England Lions trio Tom Abell, Will Smeed and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Sadler knows they possess plenty of quality, but he says Northants can go into the game in confident mood thanks to their home advantage.

"Somerset are a good side," said Sadler. "If you get get through to the knockout stage then any team you play against is going to be a good side, but that's where the home advantage comes in.

"Finishing second was massive on that last day rather than third, and I am much more confident of beating them here than I would potentially down at their place.

"They are a good side, they have some good players, but so are we."