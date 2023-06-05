The in-form Rapids missed out on the chance to make history by winning their first five games of the competition, as their unbeaten start was brought to an end by David Willey's team at a sold-out New Road on a scorching afternoon.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Freddie Heldreich was the star for the County with the ball, as he produced an inspired spell to claim the wickets of Adam Hose, Brett D’Oliveira and Kashif Ali in the space of three overs.

That was a major reason for the home side being restricted to 178 for six, along with the efforts of Ben Sanderson (1-22 from four overs) and AJ Tye (1-31 from four).

Saif Zaib hammered an unbeaten 70 to steer the Steelbacks to victory at New Road

It was then over to Zaib to produce the fireworks with the bat, smashing successive sixes and a four in the final over from Pat Brown to see his side home with two balls to spare.

The left-hander ended unbeaten on 70 from 35 balls, having hit nine fours and two sixes.

He enjoyed a crucial 70-run partnership with Josh Cobb (23 from 19 balls), before seeing the Steelbacks to victory alongside Lewis McManus (12 from seven).

Earlier, opener Ricardo Vasconcelos had helped set the platform for victory with 44 from 28 balls.

The win was the second in a row, and the third in four games for the Steelbacks, who are now right in the mix for qualification from an extremely competitive North Group.

Northants remain seventh in the nine-team table, but are one of four teams on six points, and are just two points off the top spot, that is still held by the Rapids.

“It was nice to get over the line there" said Zaib, who was also at the crease for last Monday's win at Derbyshire Falcons.

"We’ve had a few games where we’ve struggled a little bit but hopefully that can kickstart our tournament and we can get on as good run."

“We would have liked them to get 10-15 runs less but we always knew that we could catch up.

“We’ve got quite a lot of power down the order and it was a case of taking the game as deep as we could and luckily this was one of those where it came off.

“Cobby (Josh Cobb) is a class player and probably hasn’t quite got the scores he is capable of but I’m sure he will come to the party soon enough.

“It is always a pleasure batting with him and he is that calm head you need in those type of situations.

“Lewis (McManus) has improved his power hitting and worked hard on his T20 game and it did show and it’s the second game where me and him have been there at the end and hopefully there are many more to come.”