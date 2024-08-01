Steelbacks seam bowler Jack White injured his knee taking a caught and bowled in the loss at Hampshire on Friday

​​Northants Steelbacks could be boosted by the return of senior seam bowlers Ben Sanderson and Jack White for Friday's crucial Metro Bank One Day Cup clash at Durham (start 11am).

Both players missed out as the County suffered a third straight loss in the campaign against Middlesex at Radlett on Monday.

Sanderson was rested, as he was for the loss at Hampshire last Friday, while White hadn't recovered sufficiently from the knee injury that he suffered claiming a caught and bowled in last week's defeat at the Rose Bowl.

But head coach John Sadler is confident both players will be available for selection at Chester-le-Street, as well as for the remaining games in the 50-over competition.

Ben Sanderson has missed the past two One Day Cup matches

"They are both in contention," declared Sadler when asked about the experienced pair's fitness.

"Sando was a bit more of a precaution, as he is somebody that is so important to us and we don't want to risk him.

"Jack took a blow to the knee taking a return catch for one of his wickets at Hampshire, and he landed a bit awkwardly.

"While he was bowling it was okay, but when he came off it had stiffened up a little bit and he struggled to come back, so that was frustrating.

"But we are hopeful he will be alright by Friday."

The Steelbacks will certainly welcome the return of their two frontline pace bowlers for their guile, experience and wicket-taking ability.

There have been some calls for the County's red-ball skipper and all-rounder Luke Procter to be called into bolster the One Day Cup side, but Sadler insists such a move is not on the cards, although the former Lancashire man is fit to play.

"We have Justin Broad, Gus Miller and James Sales who are all wanting to play and get some exposure," said Sadler.

"Gus has earned the right to play, and Broady has done really well in white ball cricket the past couple of years, and there is an eye on the future as well which is important.

"We know what Proccy can do with bat and ball, and we know he is a fierce competitor, but unfortunately I have to leave somebody out."

Meanwhile, batter Emilio Gay is set to be left out of the remaining One Day Cup matches following the announcement that he is leaving Northants at the end of the season.

Gay has opened the batting alongsdie Prithvi Shaw in the opening three games, hitting a half-century on the loss at the hands of Derbyshire at the County Ground last week.

Northants go into the match at Durham sitting second bottom of the Group A table, four points adrift of third-placed Somerset, and six adrift of leaders Derbyshire.

The top three qualify for the knockout stages.