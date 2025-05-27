Scrimshaw shines again but strong Northants IIs side suffers T20 defeat to Somerset

George Scrimshaw has been in good T20 form for Northants IIs

A strong Northants Steelbacks IIs side suffered a four-wicket defeat to Somerset IIs in a Second XI T20 Central Group clash at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the start of the Vitality Blast campaign a matter of days away, the second team were skippered by David Willey, and fielded a line-up that included Ravi Bopara, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Justin Broad and Australian import Lloyd Pope.

But they were on the wrong end of a four-wicket loss after they were dismissed for just 113 having been 75 for two and 93 for three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Krish Patel hit 31 from 27 balls, while Broad added 29 from 26 and Bopara 20 from 23, but there was very little support as Somerset youngster Joe Heywood claimed four for 14 from his four overs.

Somerset were in trouble in reply as they slumped to 61 for six in the 13th over, but they held their composure to get over the line at 117 for six in 17.5 overs.

Scrimshaw continued his encouraging form as he claimed three for 10 from three overs, while there were also wickets for Willey (1-15 from four) and Bopara (1-23 from four).

Pope was wicketless in what was his second appearance in County colours, having made his debut in a five-wicket defeat in over Worcestershire IIs in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aussie took one for 30 from four overs as Worcestershire were restricted to 138 for eight in their 20 overs, with Scrimshaw taking three for 17 in his four overs.

Northants then got home with five wickets and two overs to spare, with academy youngster Edward Horsley top-scoring with 31, Patel making 24 and Stuart Van der Merwe 25 not out.

Northants have a Second XI T20 Central Group double header on Wednesday when they play Gloucestershire IIs twice at Cheltenham College, with the first match starting at 11.30am and the second at 3pm.

The Steelbacks begin their Blast campaign on Friday when they travel to Headingley to take on Yorkshire Vikings.

Their first home game is on Sunday (June 1) when they host Leicestershire Foxes at the County Ground.