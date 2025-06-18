Scrimshaw says there’s more to come as hard work pays off for pace bowler

George Scrimshaw has enjoyed a strong start to the Steelbacks' Vitality Blast campaign (Picture: Peter Short)

Steelbacks pace bowler George Scrimshaw is keeping everything crossed his injury issues are behind him – and insists there is still more to come from him after an excellent start to the Vitality Blast campaign.

The former Derbyshire seamer endured a frustrating first summer at Wantage Road in 2024, as his season was cruelly cut short before it had really got started by a back injury sustained just three matches into the T20 campaign.

A long summer and then winter of rehabilitation followed, and thankfully that all seems to be paying dividends as the 27-year-old has hit the ground running, playing in all seven of the Steelbacks' North Group matches to date.

He is riding high in the leading wicket-takers' charts too, having claimed 11 scalps to date.

George Scrimshaw was named man of the match by Sky Sports after the 10-run win over Birmingham Bears (Picture: Peter Short)

That leaves him sitting joint seventh in the national charts, one behind his skipper David Willey and eight adrift of nation's top man to date - his evergreen team-mate Ben Sanderson.

He is already proving to be a key figure in Northants' T20 plans this term, but he insists he knows he can still get better.

Asked if he feels there is more to come from him, Scrimshaw said: "I really hope so. I think I am 85 to 90 per cent of the way there.

"There are a few more things to click and hopefully in a few more training sessions and games to come, I can really start finding my gear and keep pushing on."

Just to be playing regularly is a joy for Scrimshaw, who last week picked up the man-of-the-match award from Sky Sports for his match-winning performance in the 10-run victory over Birmingham Bears.

He showed genuine pace and hostility in a spell that saw him pick up the crucial wickets of Tom Latham and Sam Hain, and set the Steelbacks on course for an excellent win.

Scrimshaw’s career to date has been blighted by back issues, stretching right back to when he first broke on the scene as a teenager at Worcestershire.

And the man who was impressing those in high places enough to win one England ODI cap back in 2023 is simply delighted to be taking to the field on a regular basis - and is enjoying what has been a brilliant T20 season so far for Northants.

They sit top of the North Group table, having won six of their first seven matches, and Scrimshaw said: "Having the year out last year, I am just really happy to be playing cricket.

"The fact that my body is holding up like I want it to is great, and we are just so happy that the performances are coming in as well.

"Everyone is performing every game and it is a real team effort. We are taking catches, which is a massive thing, and the mood is brilliant and hopefully we can keep it up.

"I am very happy with how things are going."

The Steelbacks squad seem to be really enjoying working under new head coach Darren Lehmann, who replaced John Sadler (the man who signed Scrimshaw on a three year deal 18 months ago) over the winter.

There is a real air of positivity around the ground as the Australian makes his mark, and Scrimshaw says a lot of that is down to the 'freedom' that Lehmann allows the players.

"We are just really enjoying our cricket," he said. "We are given the freedom to perform how we want to perform.

"The spirits are really high, winning games is a habit, and we want it to carry on. The mood is really good."

After a week's break, the Steelbacks will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they return to Blast action on Friday night.

They host Notts Outlaws at the County Ground (start 6.30pm), aiming to shurg off last Friday’s 15-run defeat to Durham, their first loss of the competition.