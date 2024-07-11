Sanderson says Steelbacks are ready for four Vitality Blast ‘cup finals’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ben Sanderson admits the Steelbacks are facing a run of four 'cup finals' as they bid to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Vitality T20 Blast for the first time since 2020.

​Northants moved up to third place in the North Group table on Sunday with a five-wicket win over in-form Durham, a result that leaves them just a point adrift of second-placed Lancashire Lightning, and two ahead of fifth-placed Derbyshire.

They now face a tough run of four matches to close out their group campaign, with three of those fixtures away from the County Ground.

John Sadler's side are tasked with an away-day double this weekend as they go to sixth-placed Leicestershire Foxes for a derby battle on Friday night, and then head to the north east for a quickire return with Durham on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Sanderson (right) and skipper David Willey will have a crucial role to play if Steelbacks are to qualify for the Blast quarter-finals (Picture: Peter Short)

The Steelbacks then wrap up their campaign with games against the current top two.

Leaders Birmingham Bears make the trip to the County Ground next Thursday (July 18), with the Steelbacks wrapping things up with a tough-looking trip to Old Trafford to take on Lancashire the following night (July 19).

It's likely the Steelbacks are going to have to secure at least two wins if they are to qualify for the knockout stages, and if they want a home tie in the last eight then they might need three victories, which is going to be a big ask.

But Sanderson, who on Sunday took career-best T20 figures of four for 15 in the final-over win over Durham, says he and his team-mates are in confident mood ahead of the run-in.

Ben Sanderson claimed a T20 career-best four for 15 against Durham on Sunday

“Sunday was a crucial win for us," admitted the seam bowler and veteran of the Steelbacks' 2016 Blast title winning team.

"We're pretty much in a cup final every game now and we know we've got to put away some good teams.

"But we are playing some nice cricket and we're sure we can win tight games which we've done all season really.

"So, we're in a nice place and I think we're pretty happy where we sit."

Friday's opponents Foxes are in sixth and two points adrift of the Steelbacks, with the sides playing out a dramatic tie when they met a fortnight ago at Wantage Road.

Depending on other results, a win at Grace Road could see the Steelbacks put some daylight between them and the chasing pack.

Sanderson says he is happy with the situation they find themselves in, but knows the clash with the Foxes is a great opportunity for him and his team-mates.

"There are probably a couple of points that you could argue we should have won earlier on in the competition," admitted the 35-year-old.

"But we're at where we are at and we are quite happy that we are in the hunt.

"We know that if we turn over Leicester then that puts us in a great position again.

"We than have to play Warwickshire and Lancashire who are two strong teams, so Friday is a big game for us and we will be up for it.

"We have some tough games, but it was good to beat Durham here so that puts us on top for when we play them and gives you that little edge ahead of next Sunday."