Sanderson satisfied with successful Steelbacks start, but believes there's more to come

The Steelbacks players celebrate the second-over dismissal of Leicestershire Foxes' Shan Masood at the County Ground on Sunday

The Steelbacks may have kicked off their Vitality Blast campaign with an impressive win double at the weekend - but Ben Sanderson says there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Darren Lehmann's side started their Blast season in style at Headingley on Friday, with Justin Broad and David Willey both hitting half-centuries as the Steelbacks posted 237 for four against Yorkshire - their highest ever T20 score.

The bowlers then repelled a Vikings fightback to secure a 13-run win, before a contrasting performance on Sunday saw them beat Leicestershire Foxes by five wickets.

Chasing just 123 to win after Sanderson and Willey's early blitz reduced the visitors to 39 for seven, the Steelbacks were then indebted to 46 not out from 40 balls from Ravi Bopara as they sturggled to get over the line with just four balls to spare.

And although Sanderson was delighted with the 100 per cent start, he knows he and his team-mates can get better as they face a three-match road trip that sees them play three matches in five days, starting with a date against Derbyshire Falcons on Wednesday night (7pm).

"We would have taken that (two wins), but again we can improve," said Sanderson.

"I thought at Headingley there were signs, but it is a great position where you win such a good game and there is still lots you can improve on, with the fielding, and the bowling.

"Then on Sunday we have won, but it is the batting side really where we can improve again on that, and just get better."

The Steelbacks opted early on for a patient chase against the Foxes on a testing surface, and after the game Lehmann felt the batters could have been braver in going for the runs, rather than dragging the game out until the final over.

And Sanderson agrees that is something that will need to be looked at.

"We talk about being aggressive with the ball, and always looking to take wickets," said the 36-year-old. "If we look back on Sunday, I think we would probably go about it with a different approach with the bat,

"We would probably go harder in the powerplay and try to knock their bowlers off those lengths, and risk losing two or three wickets to get a few more boundaries and make it easier in the long run.

"When you have Ravi coming in as well, he is just a finisher and has been doing that his whole career, so we could probably risk things a little bit more at the top."

Bopara, playing in an incredible 480th T20 or Hundred match, was one of the few batters to look at ease at the crease.

The former England all-rounder turned 40 last month, but he is proving he still has a lot to offer, and Sanderson is just glad he has part of the Steelbacks set-up.

"Ravi is real class and there is no sign of him slowing down either," said Sanderson.

"His love for the game is infectious to the squad, and his energy in there is good, it's not bad for a 50-year-old running round on the boundary!

"He is class, and great to have around."

Following Wednesday's trip to Derby, the Steelbacks go to Worcestershire Rapids on Friday night and then Old Trafford to take on Lancashire Lightning on Sunday.