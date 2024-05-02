Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Sanderson believes Northants are 'well equipped' to launch a serious promotion challenge in the Vitality County Championship Division Two.

The County have yet to win a match after four rounds of the campaign, but thanks to four draws they currently sit second in the table, just two points behind leaders Leicestershire.

It has been a frustration for Northants, as it has for many teams up and down the country, that the wet weather has played such a key role in the season so far.

Ben Sanderson is confident Northamptonshire will be in the promotion mix come the end of the season

There was more than a day and a half lost to the elements in last weekend's draw with the Foxes at Grace Road, ruining any real prospect of a positive result either way.

That followed on from a final day washout when Northants were very well placed to beat Glamorgan, and the fact of the matter is that just two of the 15 matches played in divsion two so far have ended in wins - one apiece for Sussex and Middlesex.

It means the table is very congested, with 12 points separating Leicestershire at the top and Yorkshire in fifth.

There is only 22 points between top spot and rock-bottom Glamorgan.

All the teams have played four times, apart from fourth-placed Sussex and Glamorgan

Relegated last season, Northants have made it clear that promotion back to the top flight is one of their main priorities this summer, and Sanderson, who claimed his 500th wicket for the club at Grace Road, feels things are shaping up well.

“It’s neck and neck in the division at the minute with not many positive results but there will be two or three teams fighting for those promotion places and we feel well equipped to be among them," said the seam bowler.

“We’ve got the players to do it.

"The batting line-up looks very strong and we have a good balance in the team and we feel we could have won a couple of games already but for the weather.

"We still have a couple of lads injured who will come back in, and at full strength we can be a match for anyone."

Northants sit out this week’s round of fixtures, before returning to action on Friday, May 10 when they host Gloucestershire.