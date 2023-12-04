SafeGuard Glass & Glazing sponsors Northampton-based Spencer Foxes U12s football team
The Peterborough-based family-run business specialises in supporting customers in improving their property with the very best windows and doors. Extending its support to the local community, this year’s club sponsorship is the 2nd consecutive year the company has funded the strip.
Rob Page, Sales Director at SafeGuard, said of the partnership: "Sponsoring the kit is a decision that’s as clear as glass for us. It supports the team with their kit costs and gets SafeGuard Glass & Glazing involved in the local community at a grassroots level.”
Proving that orange isn’t just reserved for the half-time whistle, the bespoke designed kit features the eye-catching orange and blue SafeGuard Glass & Glazing logo and was debuted at the team’s first home game of the season.
Rob added, "As a family-run business, SafeGuard has grown from a local glazing company into a national expert, and we can only hope the jump from the local to the national stage might carry through to this young team.”