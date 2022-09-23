Sadler says weary Northants 'running on empty' as they are thrashed by Somerset

The County have endured a tough few days in the south west, and the match ended with them being bowled out for just 109, having been set a huge 462 to win on the final day as Somerset declared their second innings on 337 for four.

There were three wickets for Josh Davey, and two more for Craig Overton to take his match tally to seven, with the England pace ace also starting the second innings collapse for Northants, brilliantly running out opener Emilio Gay.

The thumping win secured LV= County Championship One safety for Somerset, just 24 hours after Warwickshire's defeat to Gloucestershire had ensured Northants will also be a top flight team in 2023.

Craig Overton celebrates dismissing Luke Procter for his second duck of the match as Somerset thrashed Northants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat was the County's fourth in first-class cricket this season - and their third in their past five matches - but they remain fifth in the division one table, although Somerset are now just one place and six points behind them with one more round of matches to go.

Northants' final game of the summer begins at the County Ground on Monday when they host fourth-placed Essex, and Sadler will be hoping his players can rediscover their form ahead of that encounter.

"We ran out of steam a bit today and Somerset fully deserved to win the game, so all credit to them," said the Northants head coach.

"Craig Overton has probably been the difference.

Josh Davey is all smiles after dismissing Northants top scorer Tom Taylor

"He produced a touch of magic with the run out and then followed up by taking two quick wickets to put us on the back foot.

"We were not at our best, but I feel for the lads because some of them are running on empty both mentally and physically.