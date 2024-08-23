Ashton Agar will play for Steelbacks in the Blast quarter-final

John Sadler is ‘absolutely delighted’ to have secured the services of Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar for the Steelbacks’ huge Vitality Blast quarter-final against Somerset next month.

Agar, who played a key role for the County in the final five matches of the successful North Group campaign, has agreed to return to the County Ground for the sold-out showdown on Thursday, September 5.

But it’s not yet been confirmed he will be joined by South African batter Matthew Breetzke, although head coach Sadler is hopeful he will also be back in the Steelbacks ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agar was initially brought in as short-term cover for Sikandar Raza while he was on international duty with Zimbabwe, but was then retained and will now be back in a Northants shirt to try and help the club to a first Finals Day since they last won the competition in 2016.

“Ashton is in, he’s booked to come back and he’s incredibly excited,” said Sadler.

“He has been over at a tournament in Canada so he’s off back home to spend some time with his family but then he’ll be back with us so we’re absolutely delighted with that.”

Breetzke scored 460 runs in the group stage, and the club are still working on getting him back to Wantage Road as well, but Sadler admits that is still to be decided as the club is in negotiations with Cricket South Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hopeful that Matt will be able to get over but we’re not sure how that’s going to pan out,” said the head coach.

“We obviously want to get him back because he’s been brilliant for us, but we’ll see how it unfolds.

“It’s a situation that is out of our and Matt’s hands to be honest. I know he’s desperate to come back but he’s on the verge of playing for South Africa in all three formats so that’s understandably his main driver.

“I also know that he so wants to come back and play for us that he’s happy to fly in, play and fly back out but that is a situation that we’ll have to negotiate with Cricket South Africa.”