Alice Bennett, who comes from Northampton and runs for Kettering Town Harriers, is part of the England team taking part in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago (Picture: Sam Mellish / Team England)

The 17-year-old from Northampton has been selected to run in the 800m in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Kettering Town Harriers member will follow in the footsteps of Team England Youth alumni such as Jess Ennis-Hill and Dina Asher-Smith.

Bennett, a sixth-form student at Northampton School for Boys, is one of 1,000 young athletes heading to the Caribbean for the Games that start on Friday (Aug 4) and run through until August 11.

Alice Bennett in action for the Kettering Town Harriers

The Team England squad consists of 59 athletes.

“I am really excited for Trinbago 2023; I can’t wait to get out there and meet new people and the fact it is in a multisport games is amazing,” said Bennett.

“I always hoped I would represent Team England one day, but this is my very first race abroad and my first-time representing England, so I am really excited.

“It would be amazing to get a medal out there, I just want to get to the final and see what happens from there really, it is hard to win championship races, so I will just try and do my best.

“It is my first ever race in a different country so it will be something very different, racing in these conditions.

"I think my race is one of the later ones in the week so I will have some time to get used to the weather.”

The Commonwealth Youth Games have been running since 2000, with Commonwealth athletes aged 14-18 from across the world pitting themselves against each other in seven sports, including athletics, swimming and cycling.

The event will see more than 1,000 young athletes aged 14-18, from Nations and Territories across the Commonwealth, come together.

For Bennett, the Youth Games is the latest step in her journey after climbing the podium in both the 2022 School Games and English Schools Championships, and she’s excited to compete against new opposition.

“One of my biggest competitions so far was English Schools, where I came third, then I was in the School Games which was also quite big – and came second," she said.

“I am really looking forward to racing against people I don’t usually race against, I think it will be very different and a really unique opportunity.