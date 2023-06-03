Run machine Chris Lynn issues ominous warning as he insists 'I'm not at my peak'

Chris Lynn now has three T20 centuries for the Steelbacks

Off the back of a quite stunning 110 not out against Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night, Steelbacks run machine Chris Lynn had an ominous warning for the Vitality Blast North Group bowlers that there is still more to come.

The Queenslander, who had struggled for runs in the opening four matches, returned to form in emphatic fashion as he racked up his third century in a Steelbacks shirt, in just his 15th innings fo the club.

To put that into context, no other player has managed more than one.

The 33-year-old thrashed five sixes and 13 fours in his 68-ball innings that inspired an eight-wicket win at the County Ground.

It was very much a knock of two halves, with Lynn circumspect to begin with, mainly keeping his shots on the deck as he took 47 balls to bring up his 50.

But from the middle of the innings onwards, Lynn opened his shoulders to great effect, so much so that his second 50 took just 19 deliveries - the ball being sent to all parts as the Aussie went aerial.

It was the welcome return of the Chris Lynn of 2022, and the player and the Steelbacks management will be hoping it is just the beginning after a slow start to the campaign - and the player certainly feels that will be the case.

Talking about his innings against the Foxes, the fifth T20 ton of his career, Lynn said: "You play what is in front of you, it is T20 cricket.

“I've got a couple of starts this year and a couple of low scores, but that’s just the nature of the game.

"One thing I'm happy with myself about is I haven't panicked at all, even though I've got a couple of low scores.

"I’ve trusted in what I've done in the off-season before coming over and stuck to it.

"One of my coaches back home told me the other night 'trust your game, there is a reason why you are here'.

"You can easily panic and come screaming down the wicket and play a stupid shot, whatever it may be.

“But it is about getting back into cricket mode and using that cricket IQ you've built up over the last 16 years is so important and I’m starting to slowly get momentum.

"I'm not at my peak yet, so hopefully there are a lot more runs in the tank.