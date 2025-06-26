Run-chase century ‘very special’ to skipper Procter as Northants stay in promotion touch

Northants skipper Luke Procter scored a century as Northants chased down 311 to beat Middlesex on Wednesday

Luke Procter admitted scoring a century in the winning run-chase against Middlesex on Wednesday was 'very special'.

The skipper led from the front as Northants chased down their target of 311 to claim a second Rothesay County Championship Division Two win of the season with four wickets and 10 overs to spare at Wantage Road.

Procter made 107 from 137 balls, and along with James Sales (108 from 120) did the bulk of the work as Northants made light work of what was a tricky chase to maintain their hopes of promotion.

Northants stay fifth in the division two table, but have closed the gap on second-placed Derbyshire, who drew at Gloucestershire, to 28 points with six matches still to play.

Ahead of this weekend's trip to bottom-of-the-table Kent, they are very much still in the mix.

Asked about what it meant to score a century in a winning cause, Procter admitted: "It’s very special for me.

"It was probably one of my better knocks, to be honest. I really enjoyed it and I am enjoying my cricket.

"I’m obviously getting another year older, but I’m enjoying it more than ever. So, hopefully I can keep going."

Middlesex had looked favourites to win as they resumed on Wednesday morning on 215 for three, and with a lead of 193.

But they were unable to power on towards an early declaration as leg-spinner Calvin Harrison claimed four for 107, and Liam Guthrie claimed two for 60 to end with career-best match figures of nine for 154.

They eventually declared on 332 for eight to set Northants 311 to win, and in the end that proved to not be enough.

"It’s pretty satisfying," said Procter. "Obviously, to get the runs and then get that win in the end, James played well and I’m very happy.

“We thought we might have gone for a few more in the evening session on Tuesday night, but we bowled well towards the end.

"And then in the morning we came and bowled really well so, they didn't really get away from us, which was really good."

The visitors will be rueing a few missed chances though, with Procter himself being dropped three times on his way to three figures, but he said: “It's just a bit of luck. Everyone needs a bit of luck, so that was nice."

Northants will now aim to back up this win with another one at rock-bottom Kent on Sunday (start 11am), with Northants due to welcome Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the fold.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore