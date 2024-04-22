Rugby Superstars Jason Robinson, Maggie Alphonsi and Gavin Hastings at Howden Big Rugby Day out fest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Howden, Principal Partners of The British & Irish Lions, yesterday launched their partnership with Lions Origin Clubs, demonstrating their support for grassroots rugby at the Howden Big Rugby Day Out at Oxford University Rugby Club, Iffley Road.

The event featured Lions Origin Clubs including Oxford University, Amersham and Chiltern and Long Buckby RFC. Lions Origin Clubs are rugby clubs who have produced a British & Irish Lions star, with these clubs collectively producing a total of 43 players including Ireland’s Tyrone Howe, and England’s Josh Lewsey and David 'Piggy' Powell.

In attendance were former-British & Irish Lions stars Jason Robinson and Gavin Hastings and former-England International Maggie Alphonsi who led coaching sessions, met excited young players, and gave their insight into the importance of community rugby in shaping their careers.

All clubs gather around after a day of rugby with some ex-Lion players

Lions Origin Clubs are, for the first time, being recognised for the role they have played in shaping the British & Irish Lions with a commemorative plaque, presented by Howden, and announced with clubs in attendance being given theirs at the Howden Big Rugby Day Out.

Leading global insurance intermediary group Howden will be launching further support for the grassroots game across the UK and Ireland in the build-up to the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia and the inaugural 2027 Women’s Lions Tour to New Zealand. Howden has over 200 branches in local high streets and their expert Sports and Entertainment team have long-standing relationships with both amateur and professional rugby clubs across the UK and Ireland.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com/Lions

