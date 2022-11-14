Rugby & Northampton athlete wins Gold at cross country international event

Rugby & Northampton runner Angela Copson travelled to Ireland to try and retain her title in the masters International X/C.Despite not being fully fit, she won gold for the W75 & helped to secure silver for the W70 team.This was Copson’s 13th win in the masters International X/C. Copson also competed in the World masters Track / field in Finland this year,where she gained three World records in the 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m.