Rugby and Northampton athletics sensation Moyo claims English Schools discus title

Last weekend, the English schools athletics championships took place at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham, and the highly anticipated under 15 boys discus final did not disappoint.

Representing Northamptonshire schools Rugby and Northampton Athletics club athlete Moyo Stumpenhusen claimed the Under 15 boys discus title with a 51.42 metre throw, which also ranked him at number 5 on the UK all time list for the Under 15 boys category.

We had a plan explained his coach Ray Mckenna, and we excuted that plan perfectly.

Rugby and Northampton Athletics Discus sensation Moyo Stumpenhusen

The planning and preparation for the championships started last season, the goal was to win the English schools athletics championships, and we achieved our goal, it was a great performance by Moyo, he has worked so hard to get where he is now, and we are working now working towards our next goal.

We have a process in place, both athlete and coach and we are working towards breaking the UK Under 15s national record by the end of the season hopefully.

Hayley Dimond also representing Northamptonshire schools competed at the English schools athletics championships on the same day as her teammate Moyo, the Rugby and Northampton Athletics club athlete who is a very talented multi eventer competed in the U17 girls shot put, and finished a highly respectable 7th position in the final.

