Rugby and cricket matches to go ahead as planned this weekend

Rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend

In light of HRH Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, some sports have opted to postpone fixtures this weekend, including football and horse racing.

Football has been postponed across the board, from grassroots to the Premier League, but the Rugby Football Union has decided to allow all fixtures to go ahead so clubs are able 'to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing'.

The league season started last weekend, and there is a full programme of matches planned in for Saturday, as well as a host of other club matches at all ages.

Cricket matches across Northamptonshire and beyond will be played this weekend

The Saints' Friday night Guinness Premiership match at Sale Sharks has been postponed as a mark of respect, but all other matches at all levels on Saturday and Sunday have been given permission to go ahead, although clubs can opt out and call their games off if they so wish.

Saints’ trip to Manchester has now been rearranged for Sunday afternoon, with a 3pm kick-off.

The England & Wales Cricket Board has also directed local leagues to continue with their fixtures, meaning the Northants Cricket League Premier Division programme will go ahead as planned on Saturday.

The RFU statement reads: "The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game, are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing.

"Rugby, at its heart, is about community and bringing people together, in good times and in sad. Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with families and friends congregating it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.

"We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to The Queen by holding a minute’s silence ahead of all fixtures this weekend.

"This an opportunity for teams from different areas to join together in honouring and celebrating her life."

Clubs do have the option of postponing, with the statement adding 'both clubs may agree to postpone their fixture this weekend without penalty'.

The statement added: "Guidance for matches and rugby activity for the remainder of the National Mourning Period will follow as early as possible next week."

The RFU also paid tribute to the Queen, saying: "We are deeply grateful for Her Majesty’s support of our sport over many years, including serving as the RFU’s Patron for 64 years, helping the Union to celebrate its centenary in 1971, her reception at Buckingham Palace after England won the Rugby World Cup in 2003, and honours bestowed on many of those who have served the game.

"Her Majesty earned the respect and affection of generations of rugby players and supporters here in England and around the world. On behalf of the rugby union community in England, we offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time.

"The St George’s Flag has been lowered to half-mast at Twickenham Stadium."

As for cricket, the NCL have confirmed their Saturday matches will go ahead, stating: "All clubs will now have received an e mail, to confirm, cricket will go ahead as planned tomorrow.

"We are recommending a minutes silence at all matches at either 10.55 or 11.55 depending on the start time. Black armbands or equivalent to be worn if possible too."

As well as recreational cricket going ahead, so will the professional game, with the third Test between England and South Africa resuming at the Oval, with Friday’s play having been postponed.

A statement from the ECB read: "Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service.

"Following the cancellation of Friday’s cricket fixtures as a mark of respect on announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures.

"The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

"This means the Men’s Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham.

"The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men’s U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.