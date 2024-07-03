Rowing: Northampton success at Henley Women's Regatta
Henley Women's regatta is the top International competition solely for women athletes in Britain. Each year more than 2,000 rowers travel from the UK and across the world to compete in this prestigious event.
Northampton entered this competition in the women's junior double sculling event. The crew contained Teagan Smith, who has been competing at the highest level and Issy Hull, who only started rowing in February. It is almost unheard of for such a novice athlete to compete at this level. However, in the first time trial, the Northampton crew finished 4th out of the 30 entries. This was a remarkable achievement and meant they were seeded as one of the top eight crews.
In the next round Northampton were up against the Tideway Scullers School Rowing Club from Chiswick. After a shaky start, the Northampton crew pulled away and at the end of the 1500m course, had a lead of four and a half lengths. In the quarter finals Issy and Teagan were pitted against Royal Grammar School, Worcester. Although Northampton put up a good fight they eventually succumbed to their opposition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.