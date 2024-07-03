Rowing: Northampton success at Henley Women's Regatta

Teagan and Issy in full flow.

Northampton cements its place as a leading rowing club at Junior National Events.

Henley Women's regatta is the top International competition solely for women athletes in Britain. Each year more than 2,000 rowers travel from the UK and across the world to compete in this prestigious event.

Northampton entered this competition in the women's junior double sculling event. The crew contained Teagan Smith, who has been competing at the highest level and Issy Hull, who only started rowing in February. It is almost unheard of for such a novice athlete to compete at this level. However, in the first time trial, the Northampton crew finished 4th out of the 30 entries. This was a remarkable achievement and meant they were seeded as one of the top eight crews.

