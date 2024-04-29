Rowing: Northampton rower wins gold at Ghent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week Teagan returned from a training camp in the Netherlands and Belgium, where she competed at Ghent International regatta. She won a gold medal ahead of France and Belgium in the under 19 quad sculls event.

After a weeks well earned rest, Teagan was at the GB trials on Sunday at the National Water Sports Centre (NWSC) to select the top rowers for the European under 19 championships in Poland. She is the first junior in Northampton's 48 year history to reach this stage and finished a creditable 3rd in the C final. However, this will not be enough to see her progress any further. Teagan was one of the youngest, with most of her opposition being a year to 18 months older. This means she will have another opportunity next year.

Cameron and Tom who have just returned from an U16 GB camp at the NWSC, represented the Eastern region on Saturday in both the single sculls (Cameron) and double sculls at the British Junior Inter Regional regatta. Cameron reached the B final winning with relative ease in the 4th fastest time of the day. In the double Cameron joined forces with Tom Bryan and reached the A final. After a tough fight they finished 6th, a creditable performance against the best crews in Britain.

The rest of Northampton's juniors were competing at Leicester Regatta on Sunday. Leicester was our first regatta of the season, where 5 of our juniors travelled to race on the Grand Union Canal over a 750m sprint course.

First to race was Surya Srinivasan in the J15 section. He showed a lot of determination to achieve his first ever race win and was placed 2nd overall. Next out was Fraser McKenzie J13 who triumphed very conclusively in both of his races to bring home the silverware and win 1st place in his age group.

Merryn MacDonnell (ladies J14) had a very promising first race of the season as did Mae Harrison (ladies J15) who competed in her first ever race in the ladies J16 double. Not only did Mae race up into the next age group but for a first race put up a very confident fight with her doubles partner and produced a very tidy row.