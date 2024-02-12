Rowing - Northampton Juniors Impress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Rowing Club travelled to Peterborough to compete in the annual time trial. There was an impressive entry with over 300 boats competing with crews coming from as far afield as York.

As far as Northampton were concerned, the outstanding crew of the day was a junior under 16 crew of Cameron McKenzie from Northampton School for Boys and Tom Bryan from Wellingborough school. Racing over the 2600 metre course on the river Nene at Peterborough, they came away with a memorable win. They won the event by 23 seconds from, St Peter's School, York with Bedford Rowing club in third place, over 1 minute behind. These two exceptional athletes were the 3rd fastest scullers of the day beaten only by the Senior men from Peterborough and the University of East Anglia.

Lotte Childs, a student at Northampton School for Girls, finished in a respectable third place behind GB hopeful Eleanor Gough from Leicester, while Surya Srinivasan who attends Bosworth Independent School was 2nd in the J15 event just 7 seconds behind a Bedford sculler.

The Senior men's coxless four finished 2nd behind Broxbourne. This was an ongoing battle between the two clubs which has seen several close encounters over the last 12 months.

Northampton also entered a senior men's and a senior women's eight. The men had a creditable result coming second while the women came 6th out of the seven entries. Both of these crews are training for their respective Head of the River races in March, racing over the Oxford vs Cambridge boat race course, but in the opposite direction.