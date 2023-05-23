Rob Keogh has signed a new two-year contract at Northants

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year extension, meaning he will remain at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The Bedford-born player has been at Northants since he was just 15-years-old, and he is happy to commit his future to the County.

“It’s always nice to be a one club player and to stay at the club that I joined as a kid for another two years is very special," said Keogh.

“I feel like it’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster these last few years, but I’ve re-found my love of cricket and put in some good performances.

“I want to help the club as much as possible, bring silverware back to the club and with the current squad I can’t see why that can’t happen."

It has been a tough start to the season for Northants, who sit rock-bottom of the LV= Insurance County Championship, but Keogh wants to play his part in turning their fortunes around.

“I want to help the club stay in Division One, that’s the main goal," he added.

"And obviously I want to give those match winning performances, but I also want to enjoy my cricket and help everyone around the club.”

Keogh started the current season by scoring his 15th first-class century for Northants, and in all he has scored 5,534 runs in red ball cricket, at an average of 30.24.

He is very much an all-format cricketer though, and in total has scored more than 8,000 runs for the club in all competitions, and also taken more than 150 wickets with his off-spin.

Head coach John Sadler is delighted that Keogh will be extending his stay at Wantage Road.

“It’s great to see Rob sign an extension, he’s a senior player in our squad and a good role model in the dressing room,” said Sadler.