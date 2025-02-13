Rising sports stars urged to apply for talent scheme fronted by Olympians and Paralympians

Up-and-coming athletes in West Northamptonshire are being given the chance to take their sporting careers to the next level with Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relaunching this month for the ninth consecutive year, the renowned programme empowers aspiring athletes to achieve their full potential through access to Everyone Active’s state-of-the-art training facilities and invaluable mentoring support from Olympians and Paralympians.

Since its inception in 2016, the scheme has elevated the sporting careers of more than 6,000 athletes by providing them with free access to Everyone Active's 240-plus leisure centres nationwide, including Moulton Leisure Centre and Daventry Leisure Centre in West Northamptonshire, run in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Colin Jackson will return as the scheme’s Ambassador for 2025-2026.

Colin Jackson is an Ambassador for Sporting Champions

He will work alongside a line-up of inspiring Elite athletes who have starred on the Olympic and Paralympic stage, including four-times Paralympic gold medallist Maisie Summers-Newton, who trains in the pool at Moulton Leisure Centre.

She will be joined by Lauren Steadman, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – in mentoring sessions throughout the year. These sporting heroes will offer wisdom, guidance and expert advice, guiding rising athletes through every milestone of their sporting journeys.

Last summer, the scheme supported 26 Sporting Champions who competed in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, achieving nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An incredible 14 of these athletes made their debuts at Paris 2024, coming home with 11 medals between them.

Colin said: "After a summer of monumental success in 2024, I am more excited than ever to support athletes of all ages and from all disciplines to achieve their dreams. I'm passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.”

Over the past eight years, the Sporting Champions scheme has poured more than £2million into young athletes, proving its commitment to grassroots sporting excellence.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support up-and-coming athletes from West Northamptonshire on their journey to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community to ensure all budding athletes have access to the same facilities and opportunities.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has supported thousands of athletes over the years, and we are proud to be continuing this again in 2025. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Sporting Champions scheme is a fantastic opportunity for young athletes in West Northamptonshire to take their talents to the next level. Sport plays a vital role in shaping confidence, resilience, and ambition, and this initiative provides aspiring athletes with access to leisure facilities and mentorship from some of the UK’s most inspiring Olympians and Paralympians.

“We are proud to work in partnership with Everyone Active to ensure that our leisure centres continue to be a hub for sporting excellence and opportunity. I encourage all rising athletes to apply and take advantage of this incredible programme, which could be the stepping stone to future sporting success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications open on Tuesday 11 February 2025 and run until Tuesday 11 March 2025 via the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website: easportingchampions.com

Follow the Sporting Champions Instagram (@easportingchamps) for more information on how to apply.

Moulton Leisure Centre was a joint winner of the Everyone Active Sporting Champions Awards' Site of the Year category in 2024. The centre shared the prize with Middlesbrough Sports Village.