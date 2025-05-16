Ripley hails 'special' Marriott as Steelbacks secure crucial One Day Cup win over Worcestershire

Northants Steelbacks Women were comprehensive winners over Worcestershire Rapids (Picture: nccc.co.uk)

David Ripley hailed Gemma Marriott's match-winning half-century as Northants Steelbacks Women made it three wins out of four in the Metro Bank One Day Cup Division Two with a 79-run win over Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground on Thursday.

With top-scorer Michaela Kirk unavailable, head coach Ripley had called on somebody to step up and replace the Blaze loan star's runs, and it was Marriott who answered the call.

Coming in at number four, the Steelbacks ace made an unbeaten 51 from 55 balls, hitting five fours and one six, to steer her side to 161 all out, with the main support coming from Bella Howarth (23).

The disappointment for Northants was the fact they collapsed from 84 for two and 157 for six, losing their last four wickets for just four runs, but another strong bowling and fielding display saw the Rapids bowled out for just 82 as the Steelbacks celebrated another win.

Ripley was delighted with the victory for his team, but singled out Marriott's performance.

"It wasn't just the runs she scored, but the rate she scored them at, as well as some of the quality of the shots she played," the head coach told SteelbacksTV.

"She is a pretty special all-round player, and it is nice to see her make the kind of contributuion she is very much capable of.

"It was just a shame we could get anyone to stay with her and get us to that 200 target, but it was a fine innings and a match winning innings."

And he added: "I thought we might be a little under par at half-time, with Gemma playing so well and leaving her not out.

"But the spirit we have shown with the ball and in the field this season has been our highlight and our go to, with Anisha (Patel) manouevering the troops really well, putting the squeeze on the opposition.

"So I felt we were still very competitive with that score, as it proved to be.

"That was a really top effort from the bowlers, and every one of them contributed."

Skipper Patel led the way as she claimed three for eight, while there were two wickets apiece for Bethan Robinson, Ella Phillips and Amelia Kemp, with Lenny Sims grabbing the other.

The win sees the Steelbacks rise to fourth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Middlesex who are the only team boasting a 100 per cent record after four matches.

Second-placed Yorkshire and Glamorgan are a point better off than the Steelbacks, having also won three out of four games.

The tournament now takes a break before returning later in the summer, when the Steelbacks will resume their campaign with a trip to Derbyshire Falcons on August 2.

The Steelbacks switch formats again this weekend as they return to action on Saturday in the Vitality Blast T20 County KO Cup.

Ripley's side host Leicestershire at the County Ground in a last-16 clash (start 1.30pm), with the winners progressing to a quarter-final against either Lancashire or Glamorgan the following weekend.