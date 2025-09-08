Ripley ‘disappointed’ as Steelbacks Women come up short in semi-final run chase

Amelia Kemp claimed four wickets for Steelbacks Women in their semi-final loss to Glamorgan

Head coach David Ripley admitted he was 'a little disappointed' as Northants Steelbacks Women were beaten by 61 runs in their Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two semi-final in Cardiff on Saturday.

The County were aiming to end their season on a high by reaching Sunday’s final at New Road in Worcester, but it was home side Glamorgan who were celebrating as they lined up a clash with Yorkshire for the silverware this weekend.

Northants had finished third in the group table, with Glamorgan second, and a tight game was anticipated at Sophia Gardens.

But it was the Welsh county who handled the pressure of the occasion better to secure victory.

Glamorgan started well with the bat as they eased to 100 for two and then 148 for three, but the Steelbacks fought back well to bowl the hosts out for 209 - with the final four wickets going down for just four runs!

Amelia Kemp was the star performer with the ball, claiming four for 34, while there were also wickets for Beth Robinson, Ella Phillips, Lenny Sims and Gemma Marriott.

That late clatter of wickets gave the Steelbacks a chance, but they struggled with the bat in reply, slumping from 53 for two to 93 for seven untl some late resistance saw them eventually bowled out for 148.

For the Steelbacks, Michaela Kirk top-scored with 34 from 43 balls, while Beth Ascott made 28 and Beth Phillips 21 down the order.

Speaking to BBC Northampton, Ripley admitted: "I am a little disappointed. Although we fought back with the ball, and I was happy at half-time.

"I thought then we were in with a good shout, but we didn't really give it our best go with the bat.

"We were a little bit down in that area, and we kind of slid to defeat. But the overall campaign is a very positive one."

In the One Day Cup, the Steelbacks won seven of their nine group games, losing just one, while in the Vitality Blast Ripley's side were more one win away from qualifying for Finals Day.

They won three of their eight League Two North Group games, but eventually missed out on qualification as they finished three points behind Leicestershire Foxes.

Ripley's side also reached the third round of the knockout Vitality T20 Women's County Cup.

They secured wins in the opening rounds against Worcestershire Rapids and Shropshire, before being beaten by the Foxes.