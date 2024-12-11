Revenge is sweet for home star Maguire as he sees off Wilson in Scottish Open

By Jeremy Casey
Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:01 BST
Kyren Wilson is out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing to Stephen MaguireKyren Wilson is out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing to Stephen Maguire
Kyren Wilson bowed out of the BetVictor Scottish Open as he was beaten 4-2 by Scotland's Stephen Maguire at the second round stage in Edinburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

Maguire exacted revenge on the Kettering potter for his heavy 6-0 defeat at the recent UK Championships, fighting back from 2-1 down to win the match 4-2.

Maguire won a tight opener thanks to a match-winning 79 break, but world champion Wilson then looked to be on course for victory as he edged 2-1 ahead despite not being at his best.

But an inspired Maguire then took control in front of his home support as he reeled off the next three frames to win the match and book his place in the third round.

Maguire rattled in breaks of 67, 71 and then 128 in the sixth and final frame to win it.

Wilson, who trains out of Barratts Club in Northampton, was left to rue a bad day at the office as he could only muster a highest break of 46.

