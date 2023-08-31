The 23-year-old made huge impact in the Metro Bank One Day Cup last month, hammering a record-breaking 244 against Somerset, before a knee injury cut short his stay in Northampton afrter just four games.

But Shaw has agreed an extended deal that will see him return to the County Ground next June, and he will then stay until the end of the season.

Shaw will be available for selection in both the LV= Insurance County Championship and the One Day Cup.

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw will return to Northants in the 2024 season (Picture: nccc.co.uk)

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer,” said Shaw, who will turn 24 in November.

“Even though it was over quickly I really enjoyed my time there, it’s a great club to be a part of and I felt so welcome by everyone immediately.

"I can’t wait to get back over.”

Shaw was a star performer for the Steelbacks in the One Day Cup as he averaged a massive 143 from his four innings.

Prithvi Shaw has played internatinal cricket for India in all three formats of the game (Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

As well as his stunning 244, the highest List A score by a Northants player and the sixth highest individual score in history, Shaw also scored a century in the Steelbacks' Group B win at Durham.

In all, he thrashed 429 runs at a strike rate of 152 before that knee injury brought his campaign to a premature halt.

Other counties showed an interest in signing Shaw, who has already represented India in Test, List A and T20 cricket, but the player insists his preference was always to return to Wantage Road for another year.

“My goal is always to help win games for the team and it was so disappointing to get injured and have to leave early this time," said Shaw.

“I had a few teams contacting me after the tournament wanting to talk about playing for them next year, but I feel like I still have more to achieve with Northamptonshire.

"They gave me the opportunity this year and I’m very happy to be coming back.”

The Steelbacks won three of the four matches Shaw played in the One Day Cup – and then lost the four after he was injured to miss out on qualification for the knockout stages, and news of the opener’s return is a huge boost for head coach John Sadler.

“Prithvi is a phenomenal talent," said Sadler. "What he delivered for us in such a short space of time was incredible.

“He was utterly disappointed not to stay longer due to his injury as he wanted to play some red ball cricket, so the chance for him to do this next year is really exciting for us all.”

Chief executive Ray Payne added: "We saw the impact Prithvi made in his short stay this year and how well he was received by supporters.

“To have secured him again for next year already and for so much of the season is really pleasing.

"I think he was just as keen to come back as we were to have him, so it’s worked out brilliantly.”

Shaw is the second batter to sign for the club for next season, following on from the capture of Somerset’s George Bartlett on a three-year contract.