Race Driver takes step towards being first Trans Driver in the BTCC

Deborah Stokes is taking another step towards becoming the first Transgender Racing Driver to Race in the British Touring Car Championship by taking part in her first Endurance Race at Snetterton, Norfolk 5th and 6th April in the Silverlake C1 Endurance Series.

The race will be over 3 Hours with the race winner covering the furthest distance in those 3 Hours.

Deborah will share the car with 2 other drivers.

Deborah at Snetterton

In her last race at Snetterton Deborah finished 3rd in Class on her Race Debut in a BMW E36 325 in the Snetterton Saloon Series

Deborah started her transition in March 2013 and underwent gender reassignment surgery going into Hospital on Friday the 26th of June 2015 with the operation happening the following day with her coming home on the 4th July 2015.

Deborah has been preparing for her racing with a training program at Snetterton.

Driver Coach Nick Moore Said “Deborah has worked super hard to get on track. I first worked with her when she had zero experience of trackdays or racing and to see where she is now is fantastic! She has grown in confidence and ability, and this is translating to performances on track”

Spirit Motorsport Driver Development program which Deborah is part of helps drivers meet their Motorsport objectives through a package of Driver Coaching and support with marketing.