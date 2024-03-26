Procter straight into form as he hits century on first day of Oxford UCCE friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunshine greeted the players as they began the summer of cricket in earnest at Wantage Road, with Northants winning to toss and deciding to bat first.

They would go on to have a satisfactory day as they made 271 fro six from 62 overs before play was called to halt due to bad light.

Procter was the main man as far Northants were concerned as he racked up 102 before retiring, hitting 16 fours in his 155-ball stay.

Luke Procter hit a century for Northamptonshire against Oxford UCCE

The next best scorer was vice-captain Lewis McManus who made 40 from 60 balls, while George Bartlett in his first innings for the club made 36 from 54 balls.

Others to at least spend some reasonable time at the crease were Ricardo Vasconcelos (27) and James Sales (18no), but it was a frustrating day for Emilio Gay (13) and Saif Zaib who both fell cheaply and quickly.

Seb Stewart-Reckling was the pick of the bowlers for the students, taking two for 50 from 12 overs.