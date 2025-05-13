Pope signs for Steelbacks as they move quickly to replace Agar for Blast

Lloyd Pope celebrates claiming a wicket for the Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Sixers in January

Northants Steelbacks have moved quickly to replace the injured Ashton Agar with the capture of Adelaide Strikers leg-spinner Lloyd Pope for 2025 Vitality T20 Blast group stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pope will join up with the County ahead of their Blast opener against Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley on Friday, May 30.

The 25-year-old was an ever-present for the Strikers in the 2025 Big Bash League, and was named in the team of the tournament after claiming 15 wickets at 21.13 apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope was also part of the South Australia red-ball squad that won the Sheffield Shield at the end of March, and is a team-mate of Jake Lehmann, son of Northants head coach Darren.

"I’m so excited to come to Northamptonshire, I can’t wait to meet everyone and to join my new team-mates," said Pope, who has played 40 T20 matches in his career, claiming 47 wickets at 23.14, with a career-best haul of four for 22.

"I'm really looking forward to hopefully contributing to some wins for the Steelbacks and going deep in the tournament."

Lloyd, who joined the Strikers from Sydney Sixers in 2023, rose to prominence back in 2018 when he claimed eight for 35 to bowl Australia to a stunning victory in the Under-19 World Cup against England, who collapsed from 47 without loss to 96 all out to lose the quarter-final by 31 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among his English scalps that day were Harry Brook, Tom Banton and Will Jacks!

Northants coach Lehmann is delighted to have replaced the injured Agar so quickly, and believes the fact that now many people outside of Australia will know too much about Pope, he will bring an air of mystery and surprise with him.

"Lloyd is an exciting leg spinner and will provide us with a good attacking option with the ball," said Lehmann.

"Not a lot of people will have seen him play and will provide some mystery to oppositions."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope last played competitive cricket in mid-March when he played for SA in their Sheffield Shield draw with Queensland.

He joins South African batter Matthew Breetkzke as the club's second overseas signing for the Blast.