Patel admits defeat 'tough to take' as Steelbacks Women's winning Blast start comes to an end

It was a difficult afternoon for Steelbacks skipper Anisha Patel and her team as they lost to Derbyshire Falcons

A superb effort with the bat from Abby Butcher wasn't enough to rescue the Northants Steelbacks Women from a 15-run Vitality Blast defeat to Derbyshire Falcons at the County Ground on Sunday.

It was a first defeat of the season in Blast League Two for David Ripley's side, who had won their first two matches.

Chasing 119 to win, the Steelbacks endured a nightmare start with the bat as they slumped to 18 for four in the powerplay, and then to 51 for seven after 12 overs.

Butcher led the fightback with an excellent 47 from 45 balls, hitting six fours, but when she was dismissed in the 17th over to leave Northants 80 for eight, the game was done and dusted and the home side fell short at 101 for nine.

Earlier, Derbyshire had got off to a flying start with the bat as they cruised to 57 for one after eight overs, but the Steelbacks got their act together to restrict the visitors to 118 for eight.

Lenny Sims claimed the first three wickets to finish with three for 21 while Mabel Reid snared three for 11 and skipper Anisha Patel one for 16.

"That was a little bit tough to take, I have to admit," Patel told Steelbacks TV.

"Derbyshire got off to a good start in the powerplay on a wicket where I think just bowling stump to stump was key.

"I think we gave a bit too much width, and our lengths varied a bit as well, but then spin clawed it back.

"You then have to give credit to Derby, they bowled well, stump to stump, and it was tough to pull it back after that."

The match was played on the same surface as the two games played by the Steelbacks men's team last week, and Patel added: "We knew it was a used wicket, with the men having played here, and the message was to keep playing strong cricket shots.

"But credit to Derby, they kept it tight in the middle."

Steelbacks Women are now without a Blast game until Friday, June 27 when they travel to Grace Road to play Leicestershire, and they are back on home soil on Sunday, June 29 when they host Yorkshire at Wantage Road (start 2.30pm).