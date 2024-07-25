Outgoing chairman Warren named new Northants president as Lord Naseby retires

Gavin Warren (left) will replace the retiring Lord Naseby as Northamptonshire CCC president in October

Northamptonshire CCC have announced that outgoing chairman Gavin Warren will take up the role as the club's new president from October.

The move comes after current president, Lord Naseby, announced his retirement from the role he has filled for the past 15 years after succeeding the 9th Earl Spencer in 2009.

Warren stands down as chairman in September after 10 years in that role, to be replaced by Gary Hoffman, and he will then become Northants' 22nd official president since the club’s formation in 1878.

Lord Naseby, who is 87, has accepted the role as patron of the club and is the club's longest-serving president since Lord Lilford (1903-1921).

A club statement read: "Lord Naseby has helped to steer the County through a challenging and sometimes turbulent period of profound change – both at Wantage Road and in the English game as a whole.

"As Michael Morris, he represented Northampton South as Member of Parliament between February 1974 and May 1997, and filled the office of Deputy Speaker (with the official title of Chairman of Ways and Means) from 1992 until leaving the Commons – after which he became Baron Naseby of Sandy in the County of Bedfordshire with a seat in the House of Lords.

"A keen supporter of both NCCC and the Northampton Saints rugby team over many years, his stated ambition as president was to ‘keep the (cricket) club relevant.’

"When, in September 2016, an EGM was called at the County Ground to consider a proposal for the club to become a limited company – thus ending nearly 140 years of collective ownership through its members – Lord Naseby publicly backed the move, which was duly approved by a large majority.

"His ever-optimistic and enthusiastic comments became a regular feature of stakeholders’ meetings, but much of his most valuable work on the club’s behalf has been done behind the scenes, out of the public eye."

Lord Naseby said: "What a privilege for a president to be asked to attend board meetings to help our beloved cricket club.

“I remember all too clearly the financial and morale challenges Gavin faced when he took over as chairman.

"Today, thanks to Gavin's hard work and relentless enthusiasm, our club is financially solvent as well as playing exciting cricket. A huge thank you must go to Gavin for all he has done."

Warren, who has been chairman at Wantage Road since 2014, added: "I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of many wonderful people who have had the privilege of being the president of Northamptonshire CCC.

“Lord Naseby’s support for NCCC and me as chairman has been phenomenal, we have become great friends and I am pleased that he accepted the role as patron.