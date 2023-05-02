Open day for new members at Northampton Express Bowling Club, Duston Sports Centre in Cotswold Avenue
We are a lawn bowls club wishing to attract new members to our wonderful game.
On Sunday 14th. May between the hours of 10am. and 4pm closing we are holding an open day. Free of charge.
Lawn bowls is a game for male and female of all ages and ability.
Anyone wishing to give our wonderful game a try, please turn up anytime between 10am and 4pm please bring a pair of flat shoes, all other equipment and coaching is available no charge. If you want more information please look on our website www.northamptonexpress.com