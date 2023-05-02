News you can trust since 1931
Open day for new members at Northampton Express Bowling Club, Duston Sports Centre in Cotswold Avenue

We are a lawn bowls club wishing to attract new members to our wonderful game.

By John CarterContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Duston Sports Centre (Image: Google Maps)
Duston Sports Centre (Image: Google Maps)

On Sunday 14th. May between the hours of 10am. and 4pm closing we are holding an open day. Free of charge.

Lawn bowls is a game for male and female of all ages and ability.

Anyone wishing to give our wonderful game a try, please turn up anytime between 10am and 4pm please bring a pair of flat shoes, all other equipment and coaching is available no charge. If you want more information please look on our website www.northamptonexpress.com