On-song Northampton Volleyball team aiming for third straight victory

The town side, who are sponsored by Rothenberger UK, have won two out of two to get the new campaign off to a flyer – with both wins by 3-0 against Chester Amazons.

The first victory came on the road in the north west before they hosted Chester at the John Ashby Sports Centre at Moulton College last weekend.

This Sunday they are back at Moulton when they entertain a Tamworth side that has yet to start their campaign, and supporters are welcome to attend (start 11.30am).

The Northampton Ladies celebrate their 3-0 win over Chester at Moulton College last Sunday

On Sunday against Chester, Northampton eased into a 10-5 lead early in the first set, before Chester hit back. But Town brought focus back to their game and edged 19-14 ahead, before pushing on to win it 25-17.

After some rotation changes made by head coach Lee Barnett, Northampton carried forward their momentum into the second set.

Northampton captain Francesca Cardilli managed to exploit some tipping opportunities behind the block and a great serve series from outside hitter Lidia Mishchenko kept Chester off the net, building a healthy 7-1 lead.

The team kept a consistent level throughout the set, with great distributing decisions from the setter Ana Pal across the net, with the opposite hitter stepping in and taking ownership of any balls defended by the setter.

Middle Indrė Stankevičiūtė found tight angles when hitting quick balls to Chester’s position five. Strategic placements from outside hitter Agnieszka Izydorczyk helped bring the set to a close 25-19 for Northampton.

Northampton started the third set on the back foot as the Chester captain’s serve forced the team to a few passing errors. The team responded well, focusing on quality fundamentals, and coming together in defence with the back-court players sweeping the court in unison to leave no area uncovered.

Back in their stride, the home team kept control of the third set, outside hitter Kasia Jeziorska ringing in the 17-12 with a ‘kill’.

Northampton kept the pressure on at the net not only with striking hits, but also solid blocks from their outside and middle hitters, Lidia Mishchenko and Ruth Gillett.

A line hit by outside hitter Kasia Jeziorska sealed the set 25-19 and the game for Northampton.

Middle hitter Stankevičiūtė earned MVP by stunning with quick angled hits and reliable defence skills. Outside and opposite hitters Mishchenko and Cardilli featured as top servers, with 11 points won on serve each.

Izydorczyk shone in both passing and defence with more than 80 per cent successful passing and the team also welcomed back middle hitter Gillett, whose enthusiasm on court was felt and certainly ‘heard’!