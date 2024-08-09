Okwara's a sprint winner as Rugby & Northampton AC reach national finals

Chuckwuemaka Okwara in action for R&N

Rugby & Northampton AC took part in the re-arranged final Heart of England League match at Solihull and produced a whole string of outstanding performances from Under-11 through to Under-17.

In the U11 boys' competition, Chuckwuemaka Okwara starred with a fine individual win in the 75m - as did the mixed U11 4x100m team.

For the U13B team, Joe Walden posted an incredible 1m 53 in the high jump, while Robert Copeland also threw to victory in the javelin with a throw of 25m.

In the U13 girls, Freya Carty stormed to victory in the 800m as did Millie Anna Snell in the 100m.

The throws also proved fruitful with victories for Joy Okwara and Martha Lee in the shot and javelin respectively.

The U15B saw debutant Finlay Jones stride to victory in the 800m as did Zak Thorpe in the hurdles and shot.

Josh Pinney won the 1500m and Max Roberts the 200m.

The U15 girls had one individual winner in Peyton Almond in the 300m.

The U17 men's races were strong with R&N's Ben Wyle leading the way with a double victory in the 100m and 200m.

That was a double that was replicated by Gianne Marsella in the shot and javelin.

Not to be outdone, the U17 women also recorded three individual victories, with Penelope Jones winning the hurdles, while Mary Taylor also did the 100m and 200m double.

The youngsters will now go on to the national finals in Manchester at the end of the month, which is a truly amazing feat from the R&N youngsters.