Nwokeji a record breaker as Northants enjoy gold rush at English championships

Youngsters from the Northants Schools Athletics Association enjoyed a gold rush at the English Championships in Birmingham.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read

A team of 24 teenagers from county travelled to the Alexander Stadium for the English Schools Athletics Association track and field championships, the biggest competition in schools athletics in the country.

And on a successful weekend, there were four gold medals for Northants, with a silver and two bronzes.

Star performer was Upton sprinter Ebuka Nwokeji, who not only claimed gold in the Inter Boys 200m, but also ran a stunning championship record of 21.36 seconds.

The Northants Schools team enjoyed a successful English Championships in Birmingham
The Northants Schools team enjoyed a successful English Championships in Birmingham
In what has been a great summer for Nwokeji, he has also been selected to represent Team England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago next month.

He joins fellow town runner Alice Bennett in the England team.

There were two other individual gold medal winners at Birmingham.

Northampton School for Boys sixth form student Alice Bates won the Senior Girls' 1,500m, and Moyo Stumpenhusen was also a winner in the Junior Boys' discus.

Ebuka Nwokeji (left) won gold in the Inter Boys 200m
The other gold success came in the Inter Mixed sprint relay, with Nwokeji being joined by Savannah Morgan, Nwando Ifeacho and Clinton Igbo.

Morgan and Ifeacho also claimed bronze medals in the Inter Girls 100m and 300m respectively.

Finally, there was a silver medal for Arthur Tilt in the Inter Boys' 1500 steeplechase.

There were also many other impressive performances from Northants athletes on a special day for the association.