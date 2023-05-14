'Not good enough' says head coach Sadler as Northants 'capitulate' to Notts defeat

The Notts game was grim viewing for Northants head coach John Sadler

Northants were bowled out for a paltry 72 in their second innings with the team on the end of a hammering for the second consecutive home game.

Just three weeks on from the innings and 270-run defeat to Hampshire, when the County were bowled out for 149 and 63, the batters once again folded in worrying fashion.

Having at one stage been 113 for two in their first innings and looking well set, Northants went on to lost their next 18 wickets for just 117 runs as Notts coasted to a big victory, having only posted a modest 255 in their one knock.

Facing a deficit of 97 as they started their second innings, the game was as good as over in the opening overs as the County crumbled to 11 for four.

And although Saif Zaib showed a little resistance with 26, he was the only player to reach double figures as Dane Paterson ran amok, taking five for 16 in 10 overs.

Notts even took to the field a bowler light, as seamer and attack leader Luke Fletcher was injured.

Already this season, Northants have been dismissed for totals of 117, 198, 159, 63, 158 and 72, and things are going to have improve quickly with an ominous looking return trip to Hampshire looming on Thursday.

“It's not good enough," said an unhappy Sadler.

"After the defeat to Hampshire, I was churning a little bit and some strong words were said by everybody in the dressing room because it was the way we just capitulated.

"But this is more of a disappointment feeling really, just deflating. Because we're better than that and it's not good enough.“We wanted to try and get as many runs as we could. Obviously, you want to chase down the 100 deficit.

"If somebody had offered us bowling them out in the morning, we would have taken that. And then go bat and get some good get a couple of good partnerships.

"We've struggled to get our partnerships going this year. As soon as we get one, we lose a wicket.

"We're getting starts and then we've not had these big ones.

"Then in the blink of an eye, the game's ripped out from underneath you and that means every batter is going out under more and more pressure."This is Division One cricket, it’s tough, it's relentless and we keep losing games because we're having a bad hour here and there."

The defeat was the County's third in five matches this season, and means they still have just a single batting point to their name.