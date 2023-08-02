George Scrimshaw has signed a three-year deal to join Northants from Derbyshire (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old will swap County Grounds in the winter, and play his cricket at Wantage Road from the summer of 2024.

Burton-born Scrimshaw, who is 6ft 7ins tall, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

"I'm very excited to be joining up with such a talented squad in all forms of the game,” said Scrimshaw.

“From an outsider playing against Northamptonshire you know the skill and the standard of the players is high.

"It's a ground I've always liked bowling at in the short form of the game and it's an exciting squad to be part of.”

Scrimshaw is a genuine quick who is capable of bowling at 90mph-plus.

Most of his cricket has been played in the T20 format, and he has also played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

He has only made seven first-class appearances his career in which he has taken 13 wickets, although he does have a career best of five for 49 which was taken earlier this month in a match against Sussex.

In T20 cricket Scrimshaw has taken 64 wickets in 48 appearances, at an impressive strike-rate of 15.5, and he bagged two for 36 as Derbyshire beat the Steelbacks in the Blast at the County Ground in June.

Just two bowlers claimed more wickets in the 2022 Vitality Blast, and in the 2023 edition he backed that up with a further 20 victims.

Scrimshaw is also on the international radar, having been selected for the England Lions one day squad last summer.

And although he is keen to keep developing his white ball game, Scrimshaw also wants to be a key man in Championship cricket as well.

“The main goal would be to win a T20 title and be challenging for finals day every year,” said Scrimshaw.