Northants Steelbacks lose home fixture in Vitality Blast revamp for 2026

Northants Steelbacks lost to Somerset in the Blast quarter-final last summer - from next year they will meet in the group stages (Picture: Peter Short)

Northants Steelbacks will only play six home fixtures in the Vitality Blast group stages from next summer, instead of seven.

In a revamp to the competition, that was widely reported on Monday night, it was revealed the group stages from 2026 onwards will be cut from 14 matches to 12, and that there will now be three groups of six, rather than the current nine-team North and South group set-up.

The Steelbacks will play in the Central Group, and will come up against Gloucestershire, Birmingham Bears, Somerset, Glamorgan and Worcestershire in the group stages.

But according to reports it's not as simple as just playing the teams in your own group home and away.

Northants will play the other teams in their group twice, but will also additionally play one home game against a team from outside their group and one away game against a side from another group.

The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, along with the plus the best third-placed teams.

The competition will also be condensed into one block, with a mid-summer Finals Day at Edgbaston, as opposed to what currently happens, with the group stages played from the end of May to mid-July, with the quarter-finals and Finals Day held in September.

It means the Blast will be done and dusted before The Hundred starts in August.

The move has come about following a review into the white-ball domestic structure led by the counties, and in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

The changes were 'recommended with an eye on player welfare and competition narrative'.

There has been no news yet on what is going to happen with the schedules for the Rothesay County Championship or One Day Cup.

The last time the T20 was played with three groups was in the Covid-hit summer of 2020.

But the Twenty20 Cup was originally a three-group format with teams playing 10 group games a season from its inception in 2003 until it changed to North and South groups in 2010.

From 2003 to 2009, the Steelbacks played in the Midlands/Wales/West Division agains the same counties that will now make up the Central Group. The fixtures schedule for the summer of 2026 is yet to be finalised.