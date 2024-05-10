Northants snap up Notts all-rounder Patterson-White on short-term loan deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants have signed all-rounder Liam Patterson-White on a one-match loan from Nottinghamshire.

The left-arm-spinner was registered in time to take on Gloucestershire in the Vitality County Championship Division Two clash at Wantage Road on Friday.

Patterson-White has taken 96 wickets in 42 first-class matches at an average of 33.01, while with the bat he has scored 1,205 runs at 23.17, with a top score of 101.

Northants made the move to bring in Patterson-White after Rob Keogh suffered a recurrence of the back injury that saw him ruled out of the matches with Leicestershire and Glamorgan.

Sunderland-born Patterson-White has played for Notts first team this season, in their draw with Worcestershire last month, and he arrives as a man in form, having taken 19 wickets for Notts IIs in their past two games - including nine for 81 in the second innings of a crushing win over Derbyshire IIs.

The 25-year-old is set to be one two players making their Northants debuts against Gloucestershire, with the other being Indian seam bowler Siddharth Kaul.

The Punjab pace-ace has signed on for the next three matches, and head coach John Sadler is expecting the 32-year-old to make 'a good impact' while at Wantage Road.

"We had Trem (Chris Tremain) for the first month, and the plan was always to get someone in for the next three matches," said Sadler.

"Siddharth is a good option. He has played for India, he has a good record, comes highly recommended, and Karun Nair speaks highly of him as well.

"He is very skilful with the ball as well, so with Jack White being down it was always the plan to bring another bowler in, so hopefully he will have a good impact for us.

"We are excited to get him going, he has been training with us all week to get used to the conditions, and the sun has come out for him too which is nice."Northants have named a 12-man squad for the match, while the visitors have named a 13-man group.

They include Australian batter Cameron Bancroft in their ranks as well as the likes of James Bracey, the in-form MIles Hammond and pace bowler Marchant De Lange.

The sides last met in division one back in 2022, with Northants claiming a two-wicket win at the Cheltenham Cricket Festival.

Northants squad v Gloucestershire: Procter (c), Bartlett, Gay, Kaul, McManus, Nair, Patterson-White, Sales, Sanderson, Scrimshaw, Vasconcelos, Zaib