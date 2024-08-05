Northants have signed 18-year-old pace bowler Tiaan Louw

Northants have signed teenage pace bowler Tiaan Louw on a two-year contract.

The left-arm seamer, who was born in High Wycombe but brought up in South Africa, has put pen to paper on a two-year rookie deal which ties him to the club until October, 2026.

Louw is a graduate of Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, and first caught the eye of the Northants coaching staff when just 17 during the club's pre-season training camp in Stellenbosch.

The youngster's ability to swing the ball both ways made an impression on the coaching staff, and he has this summer played twice for the Northants second team.

He previously played for Gloucestershire IIs last season.

Speaking ahead of his move to the club, Tiaan said: "I loved my time at Northamptonshire in the earlier part of the summer and can't wait to get cracking full-time now.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to paying back the faith that the club have placed in me."

Second XI coach Graeme White said: “Tiaan was thoroughly impressive during our game at Somerset – he bowled with real control.

“He has got some good attributes for a seamer. He’s tall, swings the ball back in at a good pace for his age and we believe he’s got real potential to kick on and move forward.

“We’re hoping that Tiaan will gain a strong grounding here at Northamptonshire.

"We want to help him get used to the professional environment, including the training and the gym work that surrounds it, and give him the best opportunity to succeed.”