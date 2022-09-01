Northants sign SA pace bowler Lizaad Williams for season run-in

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has been signed in time to make his debut in Monday's clash against title-chasing Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl, and will be available for the remaining three games against Surrey, Somerset and Essex.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to hit the ground running." said Williams.

“The team is in a strong position in the County Championship and I hope I can contribute towards some positive results in the upcoming games.”

Northants have signed South Africa's Lizaad Williams

A right-arm bowler and left-hand batter, Williams has played two Test matches for South Africa, as well as six T20 internationals and a single ODI.

He made his Test debut against Bangladesh earlier this year, claiming three wickets, but was left out of the squad for the current series against England.

In first-class cricket, Boland player Williams has turned out in 67 matches and snared 209 wickets at an average of 27.08.

Born in Vredenburg in the Western Cape, Williams played against England Lions in a 50-over match at Taunton in July, but hasn't played any red ball cricket since the second Test against Bangladesh at the beginning of April.

The player already has a few links with Northants, and he is delighted to sign for the club.

He made his Test debut alongside Ryan Rickelton earlier this year, is a former team-mate of former County stalwarts Rory Kleinveldt and Richard Levi, and has also played with current squad men Ricardo Vasconcelos and Brandon Glover.

"I've been following the team since two former team-mates of mine in Rory Kleinveldt and Richard Levi plied their trade for Northamptonshire," confirmed Williams.

“I've played with Vasconcelos and Glover down in Cape Town too, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again."

Williams will add strength to a pace attack that also includes Ben Sanderson, Jack White, Tom Taylor and James Sales, and bowling coach Chris Liddle is looking forward to seeing him in action for the County.

“It’s great to have Lizaad with us until the end of the season," said Liddle.

"We know it’s going to be four very competitive games coming up and to have Lizaad here with his Test match experience and class is great for us.

"We’re really looking forward to watching him go about his work and how he’ll complement the bowling attack we have here.”

The County go into the clash at Hampshire sitting fifth in the division one table, while Hampshire are second.