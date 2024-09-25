Northants sign Notts spinner Singh on loan for final clash of 2024 at Yorkshire

Fateh Singh in action for Nottinghamshire

Northants have signed Nottinghamshire left-arm spinner Fateh Singh on loan for the final Vitality County Championship Division Two match of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has yet to play a first-class game, goes straight into a youthful-looking squad for Thursday's clash against promotion-chasing Yorkshire at Headingley.

Singh has been signed as cover for the injured Rob Keogh, who aggravated a long-standing bac problem in last week's win over Leicestershire at the County Ground.

He has made 20 appearances in List A cricket, claiming 24 wickets at 31.20 apiece. He was on loan at Worcestershire last month, and snared three for 51 from his 10 overs as Northants beat the Pears by 130 runs in a Metro Bank One Day Cup clash at Wantage Road.

He claimed the wickets of George Bartlett, James Sales and Saif Zaib.

Yuzvandra Chahal is also missing from the team that beat the Foxes, as he has returned home to India, with left-arm wrist-spinner Freddie Heldreich called up in his place. If Heldreich plays, it will be his red ball debut for Northants.

There are also first senior call-ups for 18-year-olds Arush Buchake and Aadi Sharma who last week signed two-year rookie deals with the club after progressing through the academy.

Another teenager, Krish Patel, is once again selected in the 14-man squad and will be hoping to get the chance to make his first senior appearance for the club after signing from Surrey.

Luke Procter skippers the side in the week he agreed a new two-year all-format contract to stay at the County Ground, while senior seamers Ben Sanderson and Jack White are expected to lead the bowling.

Northants are aiming for a third straight win to close out the 2024 campaign, while Yorkshire need a 10-point haul to guarantee prmotion back to division one, regardless of how rivals Middlesex get on in their final clash at champions Sussex.

The White Rose include England internationals Jonny Bairstow, Adam Lyth and Dom Bess in their squad.

Northants squad: Luke Procter (c), George Bartlett, Justin Broad, Arush Buchake, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Krish Patel, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Aadi Sharma, Fateh Singh, Jack White, Saif Zaib.

Yorkshire squad: Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Ben Cliff, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Will Luxton, Adam Lyth, Dan Moriarty, Matthew Revis, Jonny Tattersall (c), Jordan Thompson, James Wharton