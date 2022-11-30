Northants on Canterbury trail as they start 2023 campaign with trip to Kent
Northants have been handed a trip to Canterbury to take on Kent in their opening competitive match of the 2023 season on April 6.
The England & Wales Cricket Board have announced the domestic fixtures for next summer, with the schedule following a similar pattern to 2022.
Northants will play 14 County Championship matches, 14 Vitality T20 Blast Group games, and also eight group matches in the 50-over One Day Cup.
They will of course also be hoping for extra fixtures in the knockout stages of the limited overs competitions.
The first part of the season is again devoted to the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One, with John Sadler's side facing a busy start to their campaign.
They host Oxford UCCE on Saturday, April 1 in a three-day friendly, and after travelling to Kent for their opener, Northants then play three of their next four Championship matches at home.
The first action at the County Ground a clash with newly-promoted Middlesex on April 13.
They will play six four-day matches in the opening seven weeks of the campaign, with four more following in June and July, before the final four fixtures are once again staged in September.
The County wrap up their first-class campaign as they did in 2022, with a home game against Essex.
Northants will play twice against Kent, Middlesex, Hampshire, Somerset, Lancashire and Warwickshire, home and away, but against Essex and Surrey only once - the trip to reigning champions not until September 19.
There will be no trip to Lord’s for the County though, as their trip to Middlesex on July 10 is scheduled to be played at Merchant Taylors School Ground in Northwood.
The Vitality Blast group stages will run from the end of May through the early July, and the Steelbacks will play three Friday night home fixtures at Wantage Road.
They start with a Wednesday night opener against Worcestershire on May 24, before hosting their first Friday nighter against Durham two days later.
Finding their form early is going to be crucial for Josh Cobb's side, as four of their first five Blast group encounters are at the County Ground.
As well as the three Friday night home games, Northants also host Notts Outlaws on a Sunday afternoon (June 18).
The Steelbacks wrap up the group stage with a trip to Old Trafford to play Lancashire Lightning on July 2, with the quarter-finals quickly scheduled for July 6 and 7, with Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 15.
In the One Day Cup, which will once again be played at the same time as The Hundred through August, the Steelbacks have been grouped with Sussex, Derbyshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Durham, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Glamorgan.
Two of Northants' four home games will be played on Sundays, versus Sussex on August 6 and Derbyshire on August 20, and they will once again take part in the annual Cheltenham Festival, taking on Gloucestershire in their opener on Friday, August 4.
The ODC quarter-finals are pencilled in for Friday, August 25, with the final to be played at Trent Bridge on Saturday, September 16.
Northants will also play a 50-over friendly prior to the competition starting.
For the past two years they have taken on Bedfordshire, but this year they will travel to Cambridgeshire on Sunday, July 30.
It has also been announced that the County Ground will stage a Men's Under-19s ODI between England and Australia on Sunday, September 16.
All fixtures are subject to change.
The Northants players are already back at work at the County Ground, having been in training since the beginning of November.Northants fixtures 2023
Home matches in italics
Friendly
Saturday, April 1
Northants v Oxford UCCE (County Ground)LV= Insurance County Championship Division One
Thursday, April 6Kent v Northants (Canterbury)
Thursday, April 13Northants v Middlesex (County Ground)
Thursday, April 20Northants v Hampshire (County Ground)
Thursday, May 4Somerset v Northants (Taunton)
Thursday, May 11Northants v Nottinghamshire (County Ground)
Thursday, May 18
Hampshire v Northants (Ageas Bowl)
Sunday, June 25
Northants v Kent (County Ground)
Monday, July 10
Middlesex v Northants (Merchant Taylors School Ground, Northwood)
Wednesday, July 19
Northants v Somerset (County Ground)
Tuesday, July 25
Lancashire v Northants (Old Trafford)
Sunday, September 3
Northants v Lancashire (County Ground)
Sunday, September 10
Warwickshire v Northants (Edgbaston)
Thursday, September 19
Surrey v Northants (Oval)
Tuesday, September 26
Northants v Essex (County Ground)Vitality T20 Blast
Wednesday, May 24
Steelbacks v Worcestershire (County Ground)
Friday, May 26
Steelbacks v Durham (County Ground)
Monday, May 29
Derbyshire v Steelbacks (Derby)
Wednesday, May 31
Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (County Ground)
Friday, June 2
Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (County Ground)
Sunday, June 4
Worcestershire v Steelbacks (Worcester)
Tuesday, June 6
Durham v Steelbacks (Riverside)
Friday, June 9
Birmingham Bears v Steelbacks (Edgbaston)
Friday, June 16
Steelbacks v Lancashire (County Ground)
Sunday, June 18
Steelbacks v Notts Outlaws (County Ground)
Tuesday, June 20
Yorkshire Vikings v Steelbacks (Headingley)
Wednesday, June 21
Steelbacks v Derbyshire (County Ground)
Friday, June 23
Leicestershire v Steelbacks (Grace Road)
Sunday, July 2
Lancashire Lightning v Steelbacks (Old Trafford)
Quarter-finals
Thursday, July 6 & Friday, July 7
Finals Day
Saturday, July 15, EdgbastonOne Day friendly
Sunday, July 30
Cambridgeshire v Northants (TBC)
One Day Cup
Friday, August 4
Gloucestershire v Steelbacks (Cheltenham)
Sunday, August 6
Steelbacks v Sussex (County Ground)
Wednesday, August 9
Steelbacks v Somerset (County Ground)
Sunday, August 13
Durham v Steelbacks (Riverside)
Wednesday, August 16
Steelbacks v Worcestershire (County Ground)
Friday, August 18
Warwickshire v Steelbacks (Edgbaston)
Sunday, August 20
Steelbacks v Derbyshire (County Ground)
Tuesday, August 22
Glamorgan v Steelbacks (Sophia Gardens)
Quarter-finals
Friday, August 25
Semi-finals
Tuesday, August 29
Final
Saturday, September 16 (Trent Bridge)Under-19 Men's International
Sunday, September 16
England v Australia (County Ground)