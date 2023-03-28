Northants left frustrated as rain washes out second day of Foxes friendly

The County had been due to resume their first innings but the rain set in before the scheduled start and set in for the day, ensuring the match was called off.

The wet weather will be a frustration for head coach John Sadler and his players as they bid to get up to speed for their LV= Insurance County Championship opener against Kent at Canterbury next Thursday (April 6).

But they did at least get a full day's play in on Monday, with Northants making 189 for six from 50 overs in reply to the Foxes' 181 for four declared from 44.2 overs.

Rain washed out the second day of Northants' pre-season friendly against Leicestershire

Standout performances with the bat for the County saw trialist Hassan Azad make 66 before retiring, and skipper Luke Procter make 47 before he too retired.

Rob Keogh also made an unbeaten 29.

With the ball, James Sales enjoyed the most success, claiming three for 50 from 7.2 overs, while Gareth Berg claimed one for 24 from 11 overs.

Northants will be hoping the rain stays away for their final pre-season encounter this weekend, when they host Oxford UCCE at the County Ground.