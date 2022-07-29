Northants Knights ready to write new chapter in national final

Northants Knights Under-19s

The young Knights finished the regular season with a 100 per cent record, going 6-0-0, to top the Midlands Division 2 and secure the divisional title for the second time in as many years.

While last year's national final was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year has the go ahead and the Knights travel to Shelford Rugby Club in Cambridge on Sunday, July 31 as the No.1 seed, for a four-team knockout.

They will face North East Giants in the semi-finals, before meeting either Chester Romans or Ipswich Cardinals in the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team's offense is rated as the country's best, having scored 192 points, while they also have the meanest defense with only 16 points conceded and just a single touchdown.

"It's been a fantastic season for the team, playing very well and securing back-to-back divisional titles," club chairman Jack O'Beirne said.

"We're certainly not finished yet, though. The national finals is what we've been working towards all season.

"The players have trusted the process, believed in themselves and each other, and it's got us to this point. But we now want to go one step further, and reach the top."

The Knights are Northamptonshire's only full-contact American football team, and were established in 2016.

Alongside the Under-19s, the Knights also have a senior side and an under-16 team, all playing out of Old Grammarian’s Memorial Sports Field in Wellingborough.

The club's growth has been impressive but this will be the first national final for the entire organisation, and another key milestone in the Knights' story.

"We have expanded to offer American Football to young people aged from 13, right up to our senior level, and that's something we're really passionate about and committed to,” O’Beirne added.

"American Football is growing by the day in the UK, with our organisation a part of that, and we'd love to welcome more new players to join us on our exciting journey.

"Our passion and commitment to the sport and our club has led to this, flying the flag on the national stage and representing Northamptonshire.

"It's something we're very proud of, but we'll only be truly happy if we bring that national title home."

The Knights recruit players from across the East Midlands, from ages 13 plus, for the youth team up to the senior team.

No experience is needed and the team will welcome players of all shapes and sizes.