Northants hit for an unwanted record as they end season with draw at Yorkshire

Loan signing Fateh Singh took three wickets on his first-class debut as Yorkshire piled on rthe runs against Northants at Headingley on Sunday

Northants conceded the highest first-class score in their history as they played out a final day draw with promoted Yorkshire at Headingley.

A young and inexperienced County side were put to the sword by the home side in the Vitality County Championship Division Two, with Yorkshire piling on 726 for seven in reply to Northants' 147 all out - a lead of 579!

The White Rose's total surpassed the previous highest total conceded by Northants, which was 673 for eight declared, also made by Yorkshire at Headingley, back in 2003.

James Wharton completed a mammoth innings of 285, posting the fifth highest individual first-class score at Headingley and the joint-eighth highest in Yorkshire history.

Opener Adam Lyth had hit 147 on Saturday as Yorkshire sealed promotion to the top flight, and England's Jonny Bairstow also added an aggressive 78 from 84 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

For Northants, loan signing Fateh Singh was the pick of the bowlers on his first-class debut as he claimed three for 193 from 40 overs, while fellow left-arm spinner Saif Zaib took two for 122 from 23 overs.

Once Yorkshire eventually declared, Northants then reached 77 for two in their second innings when the teams shook hands on the draw.

Skipper Luke Procter did not take part on Sunday due to a back problem,

The result sees Northants finish a difficult season fourth in the division two table, a massive 56 points off the top two, and attention now turns to the winter work and recruiting a new head coach following the departure of John Sadler earlier this month.